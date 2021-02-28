Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The full-year results for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$568m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 76% to hit US$0.13 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CCOI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Cogent Communications Holdings' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$584.3m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 2.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 575% to US$0.91. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$589.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.98 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$66.20, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Cogent Communications Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$90.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cogent Communications Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Cogent Communications Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.6% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Cogent Communications Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Cogent Communications Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

