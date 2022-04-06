Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.47, changing hands as high as $72.01 per share. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCOI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCOI's low point in its 52 week range is $57.23 per share, with $80.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.94.

