Cogent Communications Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CCOI

In trading on Friday, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.96, changing hands as low as $73.86 per share. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCOI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCOI's low point in its 52 week range is $53.24 per share, with $92.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.61.

