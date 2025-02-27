COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HLDGS Earnings Results: $CCOI Reports Quarterly Earnings

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HLDGS ($CCOI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.91 per share, beating estimates of -$1.23 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $252,290,000, missing estimates of $263,396,548 by $-11,106,548.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HLDGS insiders have traded $CCOI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVE SCHAEFFER (CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $9,663,034 .

. THADDEUS GERARD WEED (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,200 shares for an estimated $558,805 .

. HENRY W KILMER (VP OF NETWORK STRATEGY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $529,766 .

. BLAKE BATH sold 6,220 shares for an estimated $520,564

JAMES BUBECK (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,760 shares for an estimated $437,352 .

. EVE N HOWARD sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $287,070

JOHN B. CHANG (VP & CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,680 shares for an estimated $283,665 .

. SHERYL LYNN KENNEDY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900 shares for an estimated $218,915 .

. LEWIS H FERGUSON sold 846 shares for an estimated $69,170

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

