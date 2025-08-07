Cogent Communications Group Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$57.81 million, or -$1.21 per share. This compares with -$32.34 million, or -$0.68 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $246.25 million from $260.44 million last year.

Cogent Communications Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$57.81 Mln. vs. -$32.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.21 vs. -$0.68 last year. -Revenue: $246.25 Mln vs. $260.44 Mln last year.

