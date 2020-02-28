Cogent (CCOI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI reported healthy fourth-quarter 2019 financial results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock inched up 1.4% in response to the results, closing at $76.01 on Feb 27.
Net Income
Net income in the December quarter was $7.5 million or 16 cents per share compared with $7.1 million or 16 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was primarily attributable to top-line growth. Full-year 2019 net income came in at $37.5 million or 81 cents per share compared with $28.7 million or 63 cents per share in 2018.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 25 cents compared with 16 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the consensus estimate by 4 cents.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
Revenues
Quarterly service revenues were $140.3 million compared with $132 million in the year-ago quarter. On a constant currency basis, the 6.2% increase was backed by higher on-net and off-net revenues. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $138 million. Full-year 2019 revenues rose 5% to $546.2 million from $520.2 million on the back of higher on-net and off-net revenues. However, foreign exchange woes negatively impacted full-year service revenues by $5.3 million.
On-net revenues jumped 7.7% to $102.7 million from $95.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by healthy growth in on-net customer connections.
Off-net revenues increased 2.5% to $37.5 million from $36.6 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by a rise in off-net customer connections.
Other Details
Total operating expenses were $112.5 million compared with $109.8 million in the prior-year quarter led by higher network operations and SG&A expenses. Operating income was $28 million, up from $22.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $53 million compared with $47.7 million a year ago for respective margins of 37.8% and 36.1%.
During fourth-quarter 2019, the company registered 86,539 customer connections compared with 80,106 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase of 8% was backed by an improvement in both on-net and off-net customer connection tallies.
Cogent hiked its dividend for the 30th consecutive quarter, which represented its robust cash flow position. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 2 cents per share to 66 cents for first-quarter 2020.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
In 2019, Cogent generated $148.8 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $133.9 million in 2018. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had $399.4 million in cash and equivalents with total current liabilities of $89.7 million compared with the respective tallies of $276.1 million and $75.3 million a year ago.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Cogent currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Telenav, Inc. TNAV, Perion Network Ltd. PERI and PCTEL, Inc. PCTI. While Telenav and Perion sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PCTEL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Telenav exceeded estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 77.1%, on average.
Perion exceeded estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 87.9%, on average.
PCTEL exceeded estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 150.6%, on average.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Telenav, Inc. (TNAV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): Free Stock Analysis Report
PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.