Cogent (CCOI) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected Despite Higher Revenues

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s CCOI third-quarter 2023 bottom and top lines missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the Washington, DC-based leading Internet service provider witnessed a solid top-line improvement year over year, driven by the commercial expansion of its NetCentric business.

Bottom Line

Net loss in the September quarter was $56.7 million or a loss of $1.20 per share compared with a loss of $8 million or a loss of 17 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year decline, despite top-line growth, was primarily due to higher operating expenses and higher depreciation and amortization charges. Non-GAAP loss in the reported quarter was $1.13 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 87 cents.

Revenues

Quarterly Service revenues increased to $275.4 million from $150 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher Off-net revenues. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $281 million.



On-net revenues in the reported quarter increased to $130 million from $113.2 million in the year-ago quarter. On-net customer connections increased 8.5% year over year to 89,623. Net-centric business experienced healthy demand, driven by continued growth in video, traffic and streaming. The company’s Net-centric customer connections improved to 62,291 from 51,145 a year ago.



Off-net revenues increased 257.7% year over year to $131 million, primarily due to the acquisition of the wireline business of Sprint.

Other Details

GAAP gross profit was $15.1 million, down 78.4% year over year for margins of 5.5% and 46.6%, respectively. Operating loss was $50.6 million against an operating income of $28.1 million. EBITDA totaled $43.6 million compared with $57.9 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 15.8% and 38.6%. The year-over-year decline was due to Sprint acquisition costs. Cogent increased its dividend for the 48th consecutive quarter. It raised its quarterly dividend by 1 cent per share to 95.5 cents.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first nine months of 2023, Cogent generated $66 million from operating activities compared with $137.4 million in the prior-year period. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had $109.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $419.9 million of finance lease obligations (net of current maturities).

