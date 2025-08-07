Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Cogent Communications (CCOI) reported revenue of $246.25 million, down 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.21, compared to -$0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $245.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.93, the EPS surprise was -30.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Customer Connections - On-net : 87,407 compared to the 87,390 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 87,407 compared to the 87,390 average estimate based on three analysts. Customer Connections - Non-Core : 3,615 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,626.

: 3,615 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,626. Customer Connections - Off-net : 26,239 versus 29,073 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 26,239 versus 29,073 estimated by three analysts on average. Customer Connections - Total : 118,730 compared to the 121,545 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 118,730 compared to the 121,545 average estimate based on three analysts. Total On-Net buildings : 3,529 versus 3,536 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,529 versus 3,536 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Corporate Revenue : $109.05 million versus $109.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.

: $109.05 million versus $109.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change. Revenue- Enterprise : $39.89 million compared to the $43.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.9% year over year.

: $39.89 million compared to the $43.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.9% year over year. Revenue- Net-Centric Revenue : $97.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $97.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenue- Wavelength : $9.06 million compared to the $8.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +149.9% year over year.

: $9.06 million compared to the $8.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +149.9% year over year. Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue : $2.68 million compared to the $2.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.8% year over year.

: $2.68 million compared to the $2.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.8% year over year. Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue : $132.33 million versus $133.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.

: $132.33 million versus $133.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change. Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue: $102.18 million compared to the $101.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cogent here>>>

Shares of Cogent have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.