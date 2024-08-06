Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Cogent Communications (CCOI) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $1.02 per share, indicating a decline of 684.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $264.69 million, representing an increase of 10.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cogent metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue' of $138.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue' to come in at $116.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $227.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $28.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Oceania' will reach $5.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Customer Connections - Off-net' stands at 36,827. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38,762.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customer Connections - On-net' will reach 93,298. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92,846.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customer Connections - Total' reaching 140,286. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 151,430.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ARPU - Off-Net' should arrive at $1,258.33. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,294.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total On-Net buildings' at 3,358. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,227 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARPU - On-Net' should come in at $553.86. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $483.



Cogent shares have witnessed a change of +12.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCOI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

