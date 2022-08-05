Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. CCOI reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. Cogent continues to operate in an efficient network, serving a growing number of markets, carrier-neutral data and multi-tenant office buildings. The company believes that despite the COVID-19 setback, its existing customer base remains strong.

Net income in the June quarter was $11.2 million or 24 cents per share against a loss of $2.5 million or loss of 5 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year rise was primarily driven by higher foreign exchange gains on 2024 Euro Notes and lower interest expenses. Net income in the quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents.

Quarterly service revenues increased to $148.4 million from $147.9 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher on-net revenues. The top line, however, missed the consensus estimate of $151 million.



On-net revenues in the reported quarter grew 0.8% year over year to $112 million. On-net customer connections increased 4%. On-net customers, including streaming companies and content distribution service providers, bought a significant amount of bandwidth in carrier-neutral data centers.



Off-net revenues declined 1.1% year over year to $36.3 million. The revenues were impacted by the incorporation of the cost savings that the company obtained from local loop prices.

GAAP gross profit was $68.9 million, down from $69.6 million for margins of 46.4% and 47.1%, respectively. Operating income was $29.6 million, up from $28.2 million. EBITDA totaled $58.5 million compared with $57.2 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 39.4% and 38.7%. Cogent increased its dividend for the 40th consecutive quarter. It raised its quarterly dividend by 2.5 cents per share to 90.5 cents.

During the first six months of 2022, Cogent generated $34.4 million from operating activities compared with $39.7 million in the prior-year period. As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had $312.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The finance lease obligations (net of current maturities) at quarter end totaled $236.7 million.

