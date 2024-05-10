Cogent (CCOI) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected Despite Top-Line Growth

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI reported soft first-quarter 2024 results, with both the bottom and top lines falling short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the Washington, DC-based leading Internet service provider reported a top-line expansion year over year, driven by solid demand trends in the net-centric business.

Net Income

The company reported a net loss of $65.3 million or a loss of $1.38 per share against a net income of $6.1 million or 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The decline is primarily attributed to higher operating expenses. Non-GAAP loss in the reported quarter was $1.29 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10.

Revenues

Service revenues rose to $266.2 million from $153.6 million in the year-earlier quarter, driven by solid growth in Off-Net revenues. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $274 million.



On-Net revenues during the quarter were $138.6 million, up from $116.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed our estimate of $148.4 million. On-Net customer connections improved 5.2% year over year to 87,574.



The net-centric business experienced healthy demand, driven by continued growth in video traffic, streaming and wavelength. The company’s Net-centric customer connections improved to 61,599 from 52,857 a year ago.



Off-Net revenues were $118.2 million compared with $37.3 million in the year-earlier quarter. Off-Net customer connections increased to 34,579 from 13,785 in the year-ago quarter. Net sales fell short of our revenue estimate of $119.5 million.



Wavelength revenues were $3.3 million in the quarter. Non-core revenues stood at $6 million, down 16.8% sequentially. Non-core customer connections were 10,037, down 16.2% sequentially.

Other Details

GAAP gross profit was $26.3 million, down 62.3 % year over year for margins of 9.9% and 45.4%, respectively. Operating loss was $59.4 million against an operating income of $24.3 million a year ago. EBITDA totaled $18.5 million compared with $56 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 6.9% and 36.5%. Cogent raised its quarterly dividend by a penny to 97.5 cents for the second quarter of 2024. This is the 47th consecutive quarterly dividend increase from the company.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter of 2024, Cogent generated $19.2 million from operating activities compared with $35.8 million in the year-ago quarter. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had $118.4 million in cash and cash equivalents with $453.5 million of finance lease obligations (net of current maturities).

