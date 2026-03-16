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Cogent Biosciences Stock Gains 8% After FDA Accepts NDA For Bezuclastinib, Assigns PDUFA Date

March 16, 2026 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) is gaining around 8 percent on Monday morning trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its New Drug Application for bezuclastinib in patients with NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of December 30, 2026.

The company's shares are currently trading at $36.80 on the Nasdaq, up 8.12 percent. The stock opened at $36.79 and has climbed as high as $37.18 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.72 to $43.73.

The application was based on encouraging data from the pivotal SUMMIT trial, which demonstrated clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant improvements across the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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