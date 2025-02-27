News & Insights

Cogent Biosciences Reports 65% Improvement In Symptom Score From Bezuclastinib In NonAdvSM

February 27, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) announced new data from the SUMMIT trial's Open Label Extension or OLE, showing significant symptomatic improvement with bezuclastinib in nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis or NonAdvSM patients.

The data, presented at the 2025 AAAAI/WAO Joint Congress, revealed a 65 percent mean improvement in Total Symptom Score or TSS at 48 weeks.

Notably, 88 percent of patients achieved over a 50 percent reduction in TSS, with 94 percent of patients showing at least a 30 percent reduction.

The treatment led to substantial improvements in patients' quality of life, sustained through 48 weeks.

Bezuclastinib demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with low-grade and reversible side effects.

Top-line results from the SUMMIT trial Part 2 are expected in July 2025, advancing the potential for bezuclastinib as a breakthrough therapy for NonAdvSM patients.

Currently, COGT is trading at $6.89 up by 2.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

