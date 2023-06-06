Cogent Biosciences Prices Public Offering Of 12.50 Mln Shares At $12.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 12.50 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Cogent from the offering are expected to be about $150 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, upsized from $125 million.

In addition, Cogent has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.88 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2023.

Cogent plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for development, regulatory and commercial preparation activities relating to bezuclastinib and other product candidates, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.