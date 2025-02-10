Cogent Biosciences to Present Long-Term Efficacy Results of Bezuclastinib at AAAAI Annual Meeting 2025

Cogent Biosciences announces poster presentation on bezuclastinib's efficacy for systemic mastocytosis at AAAAI meeting in March 2025.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has announced that it will present a poster on its drug bezuclastinib at the 2025 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting in San Diego from February 28 to March 3, 2025. The presentation will focus on the benefits of long-term use of bezuclastinib, specifically in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis who have been treated with 100 mg of the drug for at least 48 weeks. The poster details include the title "Efficacy and Safety Results of Adult Patients with NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis Receiving Bezuclastinib 100 mg in the Ongoing Summit Trial," and it will take place on March 1, 2025, from 9:45 am to 10:45 am PT. Cogent Biosciences is dedicated to creating precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, with bezuclastinib specifically targeting the KIT D816V mutation associated with systemic mastocytosis. The company is also exploring other targeted therapies for serious diseases linked to specific genetic mutations.

Cogent Biosciences will present new data on bezuclastinib at a major medical conference, highlighting its commitment to advancing research in therapies for systemic mastocytosis.

The presentation focuses on the long-term symptomatic benefits of bezuclastinib, which may enhance its credibility and attractiveness to both investors and clinicians.

Participating in the AAAAI Annual Meeting positions Cogent Biosciences positively within the scientific community, potentially leading to increased visibility and collaboration opportunities.

The upcoming phase 2 clinical trial results may provide critical insights that could influence future treatment landscapes for patients with genetic diseases.

The press release focuses primarily on a single product (bezuclastinib), which may indicate a lack of diversity in the company's pipeline, raising concerns about future growth and sustainability.

There is no information on the overall success or failure of the ongoing Summit Trial, which could suggest uncertainty regarding the efficacy of bezuclastinib in treating systemic mastocytosis.

The timeline for expected results from the trial is not mentioned, which may leave investors apprehensive about the company's near-term prospects.

What is bezuclastinib and its purpose?

Bezuclastinib is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor aimed at treating patients with systemic mastocytosis and other KIT-related mutations.

When will the poster presentation on bezuclastinib take place?

The poster presentation will occur on March 1, 2025, between 9:45 AM and 10:45 AM PT.

Where is the AAAAI Annual Meeting happening?

The 2025 AAAAI Annual Meeting will be held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

What is the focus of the bezuclastinib presentation?

The focus will be on the symptomatic benefits of long-term use of bezuclastinib in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis.

How can I learn more about Cogent Biosciences?

More information about Cogent Biosciences can be found on their website at www.cogentbio.com and their social media pages.

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Cogent Biosciences, Inc.





(Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced an upcoming poster for bezuclastinib at the 2025 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting (AAAAI) being held in San Diego, CA, February 28-March 3, 2025.





The focus of the presentation will be on the subgroup of patients who have received 100mg bezuclastinib for at least 48 weeks to highlight the symptomatic benefits of long-term use.









Poster Details











Poster Presentation Title:



Efficacy and Safety Results of Adult Patients with NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis Receiving Bezuclastinib 100 mg in the Ongoing Summit Trial: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Bezuclastinib







Session Date and Time:



March 1, 2025 – 9:45am – 10:45am PT (12:45pm – 1:45pm ET)







Session Title:



Novel Mechanisms of Mast Cells, Basophils and IgE







Poster Number:



520







Location:



San Diego Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A







About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.







Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. The company also has an ongoing Phase 1 study of its novel internally discovered FGFR2 inhibitor. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα and KRAS. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media:



X



(formerly known as Twitter) and



LinkedIn



. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and



X



.







Contact:







Christi Waarich





Senior Director, Investor Relations







christi.waarich@cogentbio.com







617-830-1653



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.