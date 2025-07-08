Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Announces Underwritten Public Offering of $150 Million in Common Stock

Cogent Biosciences announces a $150 million underwritten public offering for developing precision therapies, including bezuclastinib.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. announced the initiation of an underwritten public offering of $150 million in common stock, with an additional option for underwriters to purchase up to $22.5 million more. The offering, which is subject to market conditions, aims to fund the development and commercialization of bezuclastinib and other product candidates, along with general corporate purposes. J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, and Guggenheim Securities are the joint book-running managers for the offering. The securities will be offered under an automatic shelf registration statement with the SEC, and a preliminary prospectus supplement will be filed. Cogent is focused on precision therapies for genetically defined diseases and is advancing several targeted treatments, including its main product bezuclastinib, which addresses specific mutations related to systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Cogent Biosciences announced a public offering of $150 million, providing a significant influx of capital for ongoing development and commercial preparation activities.

The proceeds will specifically support the planned commercial launch of bezuclastinib, which targets a critical mutation linked to serious diseases, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing its pipeline.

The company also has a joint book-running manager team from reputable investment banks, suggesting strong market confidence and support for the offering.

The reliance on an underwritten public offering of $150 million indicates a potential cash flow issue, suggesting the company may be struggling to secure adequate funding through traditional means.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, adding uncertainty regarding the completion and terms of the offering, which could indicate investor skepticism about the company's financial health or growth prospects.

Forward-looking statements highlight risks regarding the sufficiency of capital to fund operations in future periods, which raises concerns about the company's ability to sustain its development activities and meet operational needs.

What is the amount of the public offering by Cogent Biosciences?

Cogent Biosciences has announced a public offering of $150 million of its common stock.

What will the proceeds from the offering be used for?

The proceeds will support development, regulatory activities for bezuclastinib, and general corporate purposes.

Which financial institutions are managing the offering?

J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

How can investors get a prospectus for the offering?

Prospectuses can be obtained at the SEC's website or requested from the managing financial institutions.

What is bezuclastinib designed to treat?

Bezuclastinib is aimed at treating diseases driven by the KIT D816V mutation, including systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal tumors.

$COGT insiders have traded $COGT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLE PINNOW (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 43,750 shares for an estimated $332,412

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $COGT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COGT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

$COGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COGT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $COGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $17.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $18.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Louise Chen from Scotiabank set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of its shares of common stock. In addition, Cogent intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million of its shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the securities in the offering are being offered by Cogent. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





Cogent intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for continued development, regulatory and commercial preparation activities relating to bezuclastinib and other product candidates, activities to support the planned commercial launch of bezuclastinib, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.





J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is also acting as lead manager for the offering.





The securities described above will be offered pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-269707), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 10, 2023 and automatically became effective upon filing.





A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. The securities described above have not been qualified under any state blue sky laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering can be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by request to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.







About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.











Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors, a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. The company also has an ongoing Phase 1 study of its novel internally discovered FGFR2 inhibitor. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα and KRAS. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed underwritten public offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results, the rate of enrollment in our clinical trials and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts or milestones disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to our capital position and the sufficiency of our capital to fund our operations in future periods; our use of the net proceeds of the proposed underwritten public offering; risks and uncertainties related to market conditions; the risk that the offering will not be consummated; the impact of general economic, health, industrial or political conditions in the United States or internationally; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the SEC, including our Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR, which was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2023 and automatically became effective upon filing, as may be amended from time to time, together with the accompanying base prospectus contained therein and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC, and the preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.







Contact:







Christi Waarich





Senior Director, Investor Relations





christi.waarich@cogentbio.com





617-830-1653



