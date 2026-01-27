Cogent Biosciences Gains Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Bezuclastinib Combination In GIST

(RTTNews) - Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA for Bezuclastinib in combination with Sunitinib for patients with Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors previously treated with Imatinib. The designation is based on pivotal phase 3 PEAK trial data showing a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), positioning the combination as a potential new option in a setting that has seen little therapeutic innovation in more than two decades.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) are genetically driven cancers strongly dependent on oncogenic KIT signaling. Patients who have progressed after Imatinib often face limited treatment durability with existing therapies. Cogent's combination regimen is designed to address this unmet need by targeting KIT exon 17 mutations, which are associated with resistance to earlier-line treatments.

PEAK Trial Findings

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is supported by results from a phase 3 trial, dubbed PEAK, which demonstrated a 50% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared with Sunitinib alone. Median PFS was 16.5 months for the combination versus 9.2 months for Sunitinib monotherapy, as assessed by blinded independent central review. Safety findings showed the regimen was well tolerated with no new safety signals beyond the known profile of Sunitinib.

The FDA previously agreed to review Cogent's NDA under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program, enabling components of the filing to be submitted ahead of the complete package.

The company remains on track to complete the NDA submission in April 2026. Full PEAK data are expected to be presented at a major medical meeting in the first half of 2026.

In addition, Cogent plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in mid-2026 evaluating the Bezuclastinib-Sunitinib combination in first-line GIST patients with exon 9 mutations who are either Imatinib- naïve or recently started treatment.

About Bezuclastinib

Bezuclastinib is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to potently inhibit KIT D816V and other exon 17 mutations. Beyond GIST, the drug is also being developed for systemic mastocytosis, where KIT D816V is the primary disease driver.

Upcoming 2026 Milestones

Cogent outlined several key milestones expected in 2026 across its precision therapies portfolio:

Bezuclastinib Program

•FDA-acceptance of the NDA for Non-Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM) expected by February 2026.

•NDA submission for GIST is planned for April 2026, supported by PEAK trial data.

•NDA submission for Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM) is targeted in 1H 2026.

•Updated clinical data from the SUMMIT, PEAK, and APEX pivotal trials are expected to be presented at major medical meetings in 1H 2026.

•Commercial launch of Bezuclastinib anticipated in 2H 2026, pending FDA approval.

Pipeline Programs

•IND submissions are planned in 2026 for CGT1815, a selective pan-KRAS (ON) inhibitor and CGT1145, a selective JAK2 V617F inhibitor.

•Clinical data are expected in 2026 for CGT4859, a selective FGFR2/3 inhibitor.

•Dose escalation completion is planned for CGT4255, a CNS-penetrant mutant ErbB2 inhibitor and CGT6267, a selective PI3Ka inhibitor.

Financial Position

Cogent entered 2026 with approximately $900 million in cash, which it expects will fund operations and planned commercial launches well into 2028.

When we alerted readers to COGT on July 2, 2025, it was trading around $7.

COGT has traded between $3.72 and $43.73 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $37.86, up 3.22% and rose further in the afterhours to $38.47, up 1.61%.

