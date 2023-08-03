Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.16, changing hands as low as $11.99 per share. Cogent Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COGT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.65 per share, with $18.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.