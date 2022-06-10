Cogent Biosciences Aces APEX TRIAL; Stock Up 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) are up 35% at $6.70 today, following positive initial data from its ongoing APEX clinical trial.

APEX is a phase II trial evaluating lead drug candidate Bezuclastinib in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis.

Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM), a subtype of Systemic Mastocytosis, is a rare, very aggressive form of the disease, characterized by a multitude of debilitating symptoms such as anemia, thrombocytopenia, ascites, bone fractures, gastrointestinal abnormalities, and enlargement of the liver, spleen, and lymph nodes, which ultimately lead to organ failure and early death.

In the APEX trial, as of the data cutoff date of May 24, 2022, 11 patients had been treated with Bezuclastinib, and all 11 patients achieved 50% or more than 50% reduction in serum tryptase level, a diagnostic marker in mastocytosis.

Bezuclastinib was generally well-tolerated at all doses in the study.

Additional data from APEX trial are expected to be reported by the end of 2022.

