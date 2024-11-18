News & Insights

Cogefeed Announces Changes in Auditor Role

November 18, 2024 — 12:21 pm EST

Cogefeed SPA (IT:CGF) has released an update.

Cogefeed S.p.A. has announced the resignation of its Statutory Auditor Dr. Raffaele Marcello due to new professional commitments, with Dr. Nicola Lucido stepping in as his successor. This change occurs after the company’s shares began trading on Euronext Growth Milan. Cogefeed continues to focus on renewable energy developments and aims to strengthen its position in the market.

