Cogeco Streamlines Operations for North American Growth

May 29, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Cogeco Inc. SV (TSE:CGO) has released an update.

Cogeco Inc. has revealed a strategic overhaul of its organizational structure by integrating its Canadian and U.S. telecommunications teams to streamline operations and enhance customer service. The reorganization aims to foster cross-border expertise, accelerate innovation, and improve operational efficiency in response to the rapidly evolving telecom industry. Key leadership changes accompanying this shift include Sean Brushett stepping in as Chief Operating Officer and Nancy Audette taking on the role of Senior Vice President – Growth Initiatives.

