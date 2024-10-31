News & Insights

Cogeco Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Dividend Increase

October 31, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Cogeco Inc. SV (TSE:CGO) has released an update.

Cogeco Inc. unveiled its Q4 2024 financial results, highlighting significant strides in strategic priorities, including the integration of Canadian and U.S. telecom teams and the upcoming Canadian wireless launch. The company reported strong growth in its Internet services and is enhancing its digital capabilities while increasing its quarterly dividend by 8%.

