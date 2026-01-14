COGECO Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - COGECO Inc. (CGO.TO) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$28.21 million, or C$2.92 per share. This compares with C$29.81 million, or C$3.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, COGECO Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$28.94 million or C$3.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to C$735.64 million from C$764.96 million last year.

COGECO Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

