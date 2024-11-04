Cogeco Communications upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord

Canaccord upgraded Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) to Buy from Hold with a price target of C$77, up from C$65. While Cogeco “is still some distance from turning the corner and posting meaningful growth in its financials,” there is adequate evidence to suggest a degree of stability in its outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees encouraging signs in terms of the initiatives that are being deployed to deal with headwinds.
