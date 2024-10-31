News & Insights

Cogeco Communications Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results

October 31, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) has released an update.

Cogeco Communications has announced impressive financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, highlighting significant achievements in strategic priorities such as network expansion and wireless service launches. The company successfully combined its Canadian and U.S. telecommunications teams and increased its quarterly dividend by 8% to $0.922 per share. These developments underscore Cogeco’s commitment to sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.

