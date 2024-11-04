Cogeco Communications price target raised to C$80 from C$70 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) to C$80 from C$70 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.

