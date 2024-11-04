Cogeco Communications price target raised to C$80 from C$70 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) to C$80 from C$70 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CGEAF:
- Cogeco Communications price target raised to C$77.50 from C$73.50 at Scotiabank
- Cogeco Communications price target raised to C$84 from C$80 at National Bank
- Cogeco Communications upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord
- Cogeco Communications Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
- Cogeco Communications Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.