Cogeco Communications price target raised to C$77.50 from C$73.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi raised the firm’s price target on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) to C$77.50 from C$73.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
