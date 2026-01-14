Cogeco Communications Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$88.68 million, or C$2.09 per share. This compares with C$100.59 million, or C$2.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cogeco Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$89.52 million or C$2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to C$707.25 million from C$738.70 million last year.

Cogeco Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$88.68 Mln. vs. C$100.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$2.09 vs. C$2.38 last year. -Revenue: C$707.25 Mln vs. C$738.70 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.