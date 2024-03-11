News & Insights

Cogeco, Cogeco Communications Appoint Perron President, CEO

March 11, 2024

(RTTNews) - Monday, Cogeco Inc. (CCA.TO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. announced the appointment of Frédéric Perron as president, chief executive officer, and director of both companies, effective immediately. Perron will succeed Philippe Jetté, who is retiring.

To ensure a smooth transition, Jetté will serve as a strategic advisor to the incoming CEO and Board until August 31, 2024.

Perron previously served as president of Cogeco Connexion, Cogeco's Canadian broadband business, since September 2020.

