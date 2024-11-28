News & Insights

Stocks

COG Financial Services Reports Strong FY24 Growth

November 28, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

COG Financial Services Limited (AU:COG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

COG Financial Services Limited reported a 36% increase in revenue to $495.6 million for FY24, driven by growth in their Finance Broking & Aggregation and Novated Leasing businesses. The company achieved a 2% rise in underlying NPATA to $24.2 million and maintained a strong dividend yield for shareholders. COG also expanded its market presence through acquisitions, including National Finance Choice and United Financial Services, and plans to continue its strategic growth in the coming financial year.

For further insights into AU:COG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.