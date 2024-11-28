COG Financial Services Reports Strong FY24 Growth

COG Financial Services Limited (AU:COG) has released an update.

COG Financial Services Limited reported a 36% increase in revenue to $495.6 million for FY24, driven by growth in their Finance Broking & Aggregation and Novated Leasing businesses. The company achieved a 2% rise in underlying NPATA to $24.2 million and maintained a strong dividend yield for shareholders. COG also expanded its market presence through acquisitions, including National Finance Choice and United Financial Services, and plans to continue its strategic growth in the coming financial year.

