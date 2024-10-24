News & Insights

COG Financial Services Eyes Growth Amid Profit Decline

October 24, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

COG Financial Services Limited (AU:COG) has released an update.

COG Financial Services Limited reported a 7% decline in underlying performance for Q1 FY25 due to reduced contributions from its TL Commercial operating lease business. Despite this, the company is optimistic about future growth as it shifts focus to its other segments like Novated Leasing and Asset Management & Lending, where margins are beginning to improve. COG continues to explore growth opportunities in the asset finance and novated leasing sectors, leveraging market trends and tax incentives.

