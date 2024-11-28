News & Insights

COG Financial Services Drives Growth with Diversified Operations

November 28, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

COG Financial Services Limited (AU:COG) has released an update.

COG Financial Services Limited, a major player in Australia’s asset finance sector, is paving the way for growth through its diverse operations in finance broking, novated leasing, and asset management. With over $8.9 billion in net assets financed annually, the company is expanding organically and through strategic investments, particularly capitalizing on the rise of electric vehicle incentives. Despite its strong performance, COG sees ample opportunities for further growth in its relatively untapped markets.

