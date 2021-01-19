COG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/20/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/20/21, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 2/4/21. As a percentage of COG's recent stock price of $18.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when COG shares open for trading on 1/20/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COG's low point in its 52 week range is $13.06 per share, with $22.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.79.

In Tuesday trading, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

