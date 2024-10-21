News & Insights

Cofle S.p.A. Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

October 21, 2024 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cofle S.p.A. (IT:CFL) has released an update.

Cofle S.p.A. has successfully acquired 4,954 of its own shares at an average price of €4.5607 per share, amounting to a total value of €22,593.72, as part of its share buyback program. The company now holds 90,626 own shares, representing 1.47% of its share capital. This move underscores Cofle’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

