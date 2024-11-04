Cofle S.p.A. Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

News & Insights

Cofle S.p.A. (IT:CFL) has released an update.

Cofle S.p.A. has repurchased 4,460 of its own shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market as part of its authorized share buyback program, with an average price of €5.3314 per share, totaling approximately €23,777. This move reflects Cofle’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively, as the company now holds 102,284 of its own shares, representing 1.66% of its share capital.

