Cofle S.p.A. Buys Back Own Shares

October 28, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Cofle S.p.A. (IT:CFL) has released an update.

Cofle S.p.A, a global leader in control systems and cables, recently acquired 7,198 of its own shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market, amounting to a total value of €35,817.43. This purchase is part of a buyback program authorized by shareholders, with the shares bought at an average price of €4.9760 each.

