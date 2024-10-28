Cofle S.p.A. Buys Back Own Shares

Cofle S.p.A. (IT:CFL) has released an update.

Cofle S.p.A, a global leader in control systems and cables, recently acquired 7,198 of its own shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market, amounting to a total value of €35,817.43. This purchase is part of a buyback program authorized by shareholders, with the shares bought at an average price of €4.9760 each.

For further insights into IT:CFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.