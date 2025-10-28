Cofinimmo (WBAG:COFB) Price Target Decreased by 40.40% to 80.10

The average one-year price target for Cofinimmo (WBAG:COFB) has been revised to € 80,10 / share. This is a decrease of 40.40% from the prior estimate of € 134,40 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 58,22 to a high of € 89,66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.82% from the latest reported closing price of € 75,70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cofinimmo. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COFB is 0.19%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.17% to 2,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 549K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 339K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 24.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 272K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 0.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 250K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 14.24% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 209K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 80.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFB by 328.94% over the last quarter.

