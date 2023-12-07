Coffee trader Mercon files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mercon Coffee Group, one of the world's largest coffee traders, has filled for bankruptcy protection in the United States due to what it defined as "exceptionally challenging operating environment", according to a document seen by Reuters.

Mercon, which has operations in all the major producing regions including Brazil, Vietnam and Central America, said in a letter sent to clients that problems in recent years such as the logistical disruption during the pandemic, frost and drought in Brazil, sustained price volatility and rising interest rates all combined to hurt the company's financial situation.

