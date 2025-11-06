Coffee Prices Tumble on Brazil Rains and Higher Vietnam Coffee Exports

December arabica coffee (KCZ25) today is down -13.85 (-3.35%), and January ICE robusta coffee (RMF26) is down -152 (-3.24%).

Coffee prices are sharply lower today, with robusta falling to a 1-week low. Forecasts of steady showers over the next week in Brazil have eased concerns over dry conditions and are hammering arabica coffee prices.

Robusta coffee is under pressure from increased Vietnamese supplies. The Vietnam National Statistics Office reported today that Vietnam's Jan-Oct 2025 coffee exports rose +13.4% y/y to 1.31 MMT. Also, Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to 1.76 MMT, or 29.4 million bags, a 4-year high. In addition, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa) said on October 24 that Vietnam's coffee output in 2025/26 will be 10% higher than the previous crop year if weather conditions remain favorable. Vietnam is the world's largest producer of robusta coffee. Arabica coffee prices are being undercut by speculation that the US may soon lift its 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee. Last Monday, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had a "surprisingly good" meeting with President Trump and said there could be a "definitive solution" on US-Brazil trade within days.

Concerns that adverse weather events worldwide will disrupt global coffee production are underpinning coffee prices. Somar Meteorologia reported Monday that Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing area, Minas Gerais, received only 33.4 mm of rain during the week ended October 31, or 75% of the historical average. That followed only 1% of normal rain in the previous week. Also, Typhoon Kalmaegi is forecast to make landfall in southern Vietnam on Thursday or Friday and could cause damage to robusta crops in Vietnam's coffee-growing areas.

Shrinking ICE coffee inventories are also supportive of prices. The 50% tariffs imposed on US imports from Brazil have led to a sharp drawdown in ICE coffee inventories. ICE-monitored arabica inventories fell to a 1.75-year low of 429,770 bags on Wednesday, and ICE robusta coffee inventories fell to a 3.5-month low of 6,030 lots today. American buyers are voiding new contracts for Brazilian coffee purchases due to the 50% tariffs on US imports from Brazil, thereby tightening US supplies, as about a third of America's unroasted coffee comes from Brazil. adverse glo

Coffee prices garnered support after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on September 16 increased the likelihood to 71% of a La Niña weather system in the southern hemisphere from October to December, which could bring excessive dry weather to Brazil and harm the 2026/27 coffee crop. Brazil is the world's largest producer of arabica coffee.

Larger coffee exports are bearish for prices after the International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported on October 6 that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Aug) rose +0.2% y/y to 127.92 million bags, indicating adequate exports and supplies.

Coffee prices found support after Conab, Brazil's crop forecasting agency, cut its Brazil 2025 arabica coffee crop estimate on September 4 by -4.9% to 35.2 million bags from a May forecast of 37.0 million bags. Conab also reduced its total Brazil 2025 coffee production estimate by 0.9% to 55.2 million bags, from a May estimate of 55.7 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) projected on June 25 that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.5% y/y to a record 178.68 million bags, with a -1.7% decrease in arabica production to 97.022 million bags and a +7.9% increase in robusta production to 81.658 million bags. FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will increase by +0.5% y/y to 65 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.9% y/y to a 4-year high of 31 million bags. FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will climb by +4.9% to 22.819 million bags from 21.752 million bags in 2024/25.

