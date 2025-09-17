Coffee Prices Plunge as Rain Forecasts for Brazil Fuel Long Liquidation Pressure

December arabica coffee (KCZ25) today is down -27.70 (-6.77%), and November ICE robusta coffee (RMX25) is down -321 (-6.71%).

Coffee prices today are sharply lower, with arabica dropping to a 1-week low. Long liquidation pressures are hammering coffee prices, spurred on by forecasts for showers in Brazil's coffee-growing regions beginning next week.

Harvest pressures in Brazil are bearish for coffee prices after Brazil's Cooxupe coffee co-op announced today that the harvest among its members was 98.9% complete as of September 12. Cooxupe is Brazil's largest coffee cooperative and Brazil's largest exporter group.

On Tuesday, Dec arabica posted a contract high and nearest-futures (U25) arabica posted a 7-month high, while robusta climbed to a 3-week high. Coffee prices rose due to a lack of rain in Brazil's coffee-growing regions ahead of the critical flowering period for coffee trees. Somar Meteorologia reported Monday that Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing area, Minas Gerais, received no rain during the week ended September 13.

Coffee prices also garnered support Tuesday after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put the chance of a La Niña weather system in the southern hemisphere from October to December at 71%, which could bring excessive dry weather to Brazil and hurt the 2026/27 coffee crop. Brazil is the world's largest arabica coffee producer.

Concerns about tighter US coffee supplies due to tariffs are bullish for prices. American buyers are voiding new contracts for purchases of Brazilian coffee beans due to the 50% tariffs imposed on US imports from Brazil, thereby tightening US supplies, as about a third of America's unroasted coffee comes from Brazil.

Gains in robusta coffee have been limited due to signs of ample supplies. The Vietnam National Statistics Office reported last Monday that Vietnam's Jan-Aug 2025 coffee exports were up +7.8% y/y to 1.141 MMT. Vietnam is the world's largest robusta coffee producer.

Coffee prices also have support from tighter ICE coffee inventories. ICE-monitored arabica inventories fell to a 16-month low of 666,337 bags on Monday. ICE robusta coffee inventories fell to a 1.5-month low today at 6,551 lots.

Coffee prices found support after Conab, Brazil's crop forecasting agency, cut its Brazil 2025 arabica coffee crop estimate on September 4 by -4.9% to 35.2 million bags from a May forecast of 37.0 million bags. Conab also cut its total Brazil 2025 coffee production estimate by -0.9% to 55.2 million bags from a May estimate of 55.7 million bags.

News of reduced coffee exports is supportive for prices after the International Coffee Organization (ICO) on September 3 reported that global July coffee exports fell -1.6% y/y to 11.6 million bags, and cumulative Oct-Jul coffee exports fell -0.3% y/y at 115.615 million bags.

Reduced exports from Brazil are supporting prices. On August 6, Brazil's Trade Ministry reported that Brazil's July unroasted coffee exports fell -20.4% y/y to 161,000 MT. In related bullish news, exporter group Cecafe reported that Brazil's green coffee exports in July fell -28% y/y to 2.4 million bags. Cecafe reports that July arabica exports fell -21% y/y, while robusta exports plunged -49% y/y. Cecafe said Brazil's July coffee exports fell -28% to 2.7 million bags, and that coffee shipments during Jan-July fell -21% to 22.2 million bags.

Due to drought, Vietnam's coffee production in the 2023/24 crop year decreased by -20% y/y to 1.472 MMT, the smallest crop in four years. Also, Vietnam's General Statistics Office reported that 2024 Vietnam coffee exports fell by -17.1% y/y to 1.35 MMT. Additionally, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association reduced its 2024/25 Vietnam coffee production estimate to 26.5 million bags on March 12, down from a December estimate of 28 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) projected on June 25 that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.5% y/y to a record 178.68 million bags, with a -1.7% decrease in arabica production to 97.022 million bags and a +7.9% increase in robusta production to 81.658 million bags. FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will increase by +0.5% y/y to 65 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.9% y/y to a 4-year high of 31 million bags. FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will climb by +4.9% to 22.819 million bags from 21.752 million bags in 2024/25. However, Volcafe is projecting a global 2025/26 arabica coffee deficit of -8.5 million bags, wider than the -5.5 million bag deficit for 2024/25 and the fifth consecutive year of deficits.

