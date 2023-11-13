Coffee Prices Jump on Excessive Heat in Brazil

Dec arabica coffee (KCZ23) this morning is up +3.80 (+2.18%), and Jan ICE robusta coffee (RMF24) is up +70 (+2.89%).

Coffee prices this morning are moderately higher, with robusta posting a 2-1/2 week high. Concerns that excessive heat in Brazil could damage coffee trees are sparking a rally in coffee prices today. Climatempo said temperatures are expected to be as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) for most of Brazil's coffee-producing regions this week, which could harm coffee trees and reduce yields. Robusta also had carryover support from last Friday when Vietnam's agriculture department projected Vietnam's coffee production in the 2023/24 crop year could drop by -10% to 1.656 MMT, the smallest crop in four years, due to drought.

Below-normal rain in Brazil could curb coffee yields and is supportive of prices. Somar Meteorologia reported today that Brazil's Minas Gerais region received 0.8 mm of rain in the past week, or 2% of the historical average. Minas Gerais accounts for about 30% of Brazil's arabica crop.

Last Thursday, arabica posted a fresh 4-1/2 month high, and robusta climbed to a 2-week high on shrinking ICE coffee inventories. ICE-monitored arabica coffee inventories Thursday fell to a 24-year low of 303,235 bags. Meanwhile, ICE-monitored robusta coffee inventories today were at 3,751 lots, modestly above the record low of 3,374 lots posted on August 31.

In a supportive factor for robusta coffee, Vietnam's General Department of Customs reported Wednesday that Vietnam's Oct coffee exports fell -14.2% m/m and -48.8% y/y to 43,725 MT and that coffee exports in the first ten months of this year (Jan-Oct) fell -10.7% y/y to 1.3 MMT. Also, Vietnam's coffee production in the 2023/24 crop year is forecast to drop -10% to 1.656 MMT, the smallest crop in four years, according to a report Friday from Vietnam's agriculture ministry's crop production department. Vietnam is the world's largest producer of robusta coffee beans.

Global coffee exports are shrinking as the International Coffee Organization (ICO) on September 14 reported that global coffee exports during Oct-Jul were down -5.7% y/y at 103.736 mln bags. Cecafe reported on October 11 that Brazil's Sep arabica coffee exports fell -20% y/y to 2.4 million bags, the lowest for that month in 6 years. However, Brazil's Sep robusta exports rose more than fourfold to 624,999 bags. Brazil is the world's largest producer of arabica coffee and the second-largest producer of robusta coffee.

A bearish factor for coffee was last Friday's projection from Rabobank that said due to beneficial weather boosting coffee yields, Brazil's coffee exports in the 12 months ending June 2024 could increase as much as +18 % y/y to 42 mln bags.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center on June 8 declared an El Nino weather event, which is likely to be supportive of coffee prices. An El Nino pattern typically brings heavy rains to Brazil and drought to India, negatively impacting coffee crop production. The El Nino event may bring drought to Vietnam's coffee areas late this year and in early 2024, according to an official from Vietnam's Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology, and Climate Change.

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service forecasted in its June biannual report, released on June 22, that world coffee production in 2023/24 will increase +2.5% y/y to 174.3 million bags, with a +6.9% increase in arabica production to 96.3 million bags, and a -2.4% decline in robusta production to 78.0 million bags. USDA FAS forecasts that 2023/24 Brazilian coffee production will rise by +14.5% to 67.9 million bags, while Vietnam's 2023/24 production will fall -3.5% to 30.2 million bags. USDA FAS forecasts that 2023/24 ending stocks will edge higher by +0.8% to 31.8 million bags from 31.6 million bags in 2022-23.

Illustrating a tight coffee supply picture in 2022/23, the ICO said the global 2022/23 coffee market deficit widened to -7.3 mln bags from a -7.1 mln bag deficit in 2021/22. ICO reported that 2022/23 global coffee production increased +1.7% y/y to 171.27 mln bags, but 2022/23 global coffee consumption increased +1.7% y/y to a larger 178.53 mln bags.

