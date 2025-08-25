Coffee Prices Climb on Dry Conditions in Brazil

December arabica coffee (KCZ25) today is up +2.55 (+0.67%), and September ICE robusta coffee (RMU25) did not trade with markets closed for a bank holiday in the UK.

Coffee prices are climbing today, with arabica coffee posting a 3.5-month high. Coffee prices remain supported by weather concerns in Brazil. Somar Meteorologia reported today that Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing area, Minas Gerais, received no rain during the week ended August 23. Reports of damage to some of Brazil's coffee crop from last week's frost are also boosting prices.

Coffee prices also have support on concerns about tighter US coffee supplies, as American buyers are voiding new contracts on purchases of Brazilian coffee beans due to the 50% tariffs imposed on Brazilian exports to the US. That is tightening the coffee supply in the US market since about a third of unroasted coffee comes from Brazil.

Tighter coffee supplies from Brazil are also supporting prices. On August 6, Brazil's Trade Ministry reported that Brazil's July unroasted coffee exports fell -20.4% y/y to 161,000 MT. In related bullish news released last Wednesday, Brazil's green coffee exports in July fell -28% y/y to 2.4 million bags, according to exporter group Cecafe. Cecafe said July arabica exports fell -21% y/y, while robusta exports plunged -49% y/y. Cecafe said Brazil's July coffee exports fell -28% to 2.7 million bags, and that coffee shipments during Jan-July fell -21% to 22.2 million bags.

A decline in ICE coffee inventories is supporting coffee prices. ICE-monitored arabica inventories fell to a 1.25-year low of 726,661 bags on August 14, before recovering slightly to 729,606 bags last Friday. Also, ICE robusta coffee inventories fell to a 4-week low last Friday of 6,642 lots, moderately below the 2-year high of 7,029 lots posted on July 28.

The ongoing Brazilian coffee harvest is bearish for coffee prices. Safras & Mercado reported last Friday that Brazil's overall 2025/26 coffee harvest was 99% complete as of August 20, ahead of the comparable level of 98% last year. The breakdown showed that 100% of the robusta harvest and 98% of the arabica harvest were complete as of August 20. In related news, Brazil's Cooxupe coffee co-op announced last Tuesday that the harvest among its members was 86.1% complete as of August 15. Cooxupe is Brazil's largest coffee cooperative and Brazil's largest exporter group.

As a bearish factor, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported August 6 that global June coffee exports rose +7.3% y/y to 11.69 million bags. However, cumulative Oct-Jun coffee exports were down -0.2% y/y at 104.14 million bags.

Due to drought, Vietnam's coffee production in the 2023/24 crop year decreased by -20% y/y to 1.472 MMT, the smallest crop in four years. Also, Vietnam's General Statistics Office reported that 2024 Vietnam coffee exports fell by -17.1% y/y to 1.35 MMT. Additionally, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association reduced its 2024/25 Vietnam coffee production estimate to 26.5 million bags on March 12, down from a December estimate of 28 million bags. By contrast, the Vietnam National Statistics Office reported last Tuesday that Vietnam's Jan-Jul 2025 coffee exports were up +6.9% y/y to 1.05 MMT.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) projected on June 25 that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.5% y/y to a record 178.68 million bags, with a -1.7% decrease in arabica production to 97.022 million bags and a +7.9% increase in robusta production to 81.658 million bags. FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will increase by +0.5% y/y to 65 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.9% y/y to a 4-year high of 31 million bags. FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will climb by +4.9% to 22.819 million bags from 21.752 million bags in 2024/25. However, Volcafe is projecting a global 2025/26 arabica coffee deficit of -8.5 million bags, wider than the -5.5 million bag deficit for 2024/25 and the fifth consecutive year of deficits.

