Commodities

Coffee maker Lavazza secures 600 mln euro sustainability loan

March 02, 2023 — 07:35 am EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, March 2 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Lavazza has secured a 600 million euro ($637 million) loan agreement with a pool of banks linked to sustainability goals, the lenders said on Thursday.

The financing is made up of a term loan credit line and of a revolving credit line, both with a five-year maturity.

The Italian arm of France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Banco BPM BAMI.MI, Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, Mediobanca MDBI.MI and Rabobank financed the deal, acting as lead arrangers, with Intesa also playing the role of agent and sustainability coordinator.

($1 = 0.9414 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Valentina Za)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.