Coffee maker Lavazza secures 600 mln euro sustainability loan

ROME, March 2 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Lavazza has secured a 600 million euro ($637 million) loan agreement with a pool of banks linked to sustainability goals, the lenders said on Thursday.

The financing is made up of a term loan credit line and of a revolving credit line, both with a five-year maturity.

The Italian arm of France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Banco BPM BAMI.MI, Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, Mediobanca MDBI.MI and Rabobank financed the deal, acting as lead arrangers, with Intesa also playing the role of agent and sustainability coordinator.

($1 = 0.9414 euros)

