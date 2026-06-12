Coffee Holding Co. Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.910 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.797 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $47.691 million from $44.625 million last year.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.910 Mln. vs. $1.797 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $47.691 Mln vs. $44.625 Mln last year.

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