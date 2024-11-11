News & Insights

Stocks

Coffee Holding announces purchase of assets of Empire Coffee Company

November 11, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Coffee Holding (JVA) announced that it purchased all of the assets of Empire Coffee Company based in Port Chester, NY. The purchase was made under Article 9 of the UCC and consists of Empire’s inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, customer list and all intellectual property. To facilitate the purchase, Coffee Holding created a new wholly owned subsidiary named Second Empire. Operations will be conducted by Second Empire. The purchase price of $800,000 was negotiated between Coffee Holding and Empire’s former lender and was paid on November 7, 2024. Coffee Holding also entered into a new lease for Empire’s property on the same day.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.