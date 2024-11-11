Coffee Holding announces purchase of assets of Empire Coffee Company

Coffee Holding (JVA) announced that it purchased all of the assets of Empire Coffee Company based in Port Chester, NY. The purchase was made under Article 9 of the UCC and consists of Empire’s inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, customer list and all intellectual property. To facilitate the purchase, Coffee Holding created a new wholly owned subsidiary named Second Empire. Operations will be conducted by Second Empire. The purchase price of $800,000 was negotiated between Coffee Holding and Empire’s former lender and was paid on November 7, 2024. Coffee Holding also entered into a new lease for Empire’s property on the same day.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.