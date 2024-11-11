Coffee Holding announces purchase of assets of Empire Coffee Company

Coffee Holding (JVA) announced that it purchased all of the assets of Empire Coffee Company based in Port Chester, NY. The purchase was made under Article 9 of the UCC and consists of Empire’s inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, customer list and all intellectual property. To facilitate the purchase, Coffee Holding created a new wholly owned subsidiary named Second Empire. Operations will be conducted by Second Empire. The purchase price of $800,000 was negotiated between Coffee Holding and Empire’s former lender and was paid on November 7, 2024. Coffee Holding also entered into a new lease for Empire’s property on the same day.
