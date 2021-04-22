Coffee and dairy help Nestle beat expectations in Q1

Food giant Nestle confirmed organic sales should grow more than 3.6% this year after strong demand for coffee, dairy and pet care products boosted growth in the first quarter.

Organic sales increased by 7.7%, versus 4.3% in the year-ago period, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee said in a statement on Thursday. This was ahead of a forecast for 3.3% organic growth in a company-compiled consensus.

