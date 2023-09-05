COFCO MEAT HOLDINGS LTD USD.000001 (HKG:1610) Price Target Decreased by 14.24% to 2.59

The average one-year price target for COFCO MEAT HOLDINGS LTD USD.000001 (HKG:1610) has been revised to 2.59 / share. This is an decrease of 14.24% from the prior estimate of 3.02 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 3.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in COFCO MEAT HOLDINGS LTD USD.000001. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1610 is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 167,608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,766K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,436K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1610 by 16.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,171K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 23,516K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,569K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1610 by 17.09% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,754K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 9,454K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

