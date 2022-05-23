COFCO International sets target for soy land use in Latin America

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said.

The company generated sales of $48 billion last year, up from $33 billion in 2020, and traded 133 million tonnes of crops against 131 million the previous year, it also said in a sustainability report published on Monday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

