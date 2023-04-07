Coface (EPA:COFA) Price Target Increased by 8.53% to 15.06

The average one-year price target for Coface (EPA:COFA) has been revised to 15.06 / share. This is an increase of 8.53% from the prior estimate of 13.87 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 17.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.03% from the latest reported closing price of 13.32 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 221K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFA by 6.74% over the last quarter.

SBHSX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFA by 10.08% over the last quarter.

GMICX - GMO International Equity Fund Class II holds 197K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 36.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFA by 80.45% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coface. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COFA is 0.17%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 12,859K shares.

