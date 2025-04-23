$COF stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COF stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $767,701,221 of trading volume.

$COF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COF:

$COF insiders have traded $COF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAVI RAGHU (Pres, Software, Intl & Sm Bus) sold 24,786 shares for an estimated $4,089,690

ROBERT M. ALEXANDER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,594 shares for an estimated $3,105,098 .

. MICHAEL ZAMSKY (Chief Credit & Fin'l Risk Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,541 shares for an estimated $2,005,491 .

. ANDREW M YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,901 shares for an estimated $1,082,892

MARK DANIEL MOUADEB (President, U.S. Card) sold 1,994 shares for an estimated $323,765

KARA WEST (Chief Enterprise Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $133,189.

$COF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 592 institutional investors add shares of $COF stock to their portfolio, and 574 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COF stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

on 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 03/19.

$COF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

$COF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COF recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $COF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $190.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $215.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 John Pancari from Evercore ISI set a target price of $200.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $210.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Mark DeVries from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Keith Horowitz from Capital One Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 11/21/2024

